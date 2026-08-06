Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing in Thailand on legitimacy quest as Bangkok backs engagement

Myanmar's junta chief turned President Min Aung Hlaing received a red-carpet treatment on a visit to Thailand on Thursday, part of efforts by Bangkok to push for re-engagement between its war-torn neighbour and the regional bloc ‌ASEAN. The retired general, who seized power in a 2021 coup, is the subject of a raft of Western sanctions and has sought international legitimacy since becoming Myanmar's president in April, which followed an election dominated by an army-backed party in the absence of any viable opposition. At an arrival ceremony in Bangkok, a military band played national anthems before Min Aung Hlaing, dressed in a dark business suit, walked a red ‌carpet with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to inspect an honour guard. With a civil war raging in Myanmar following the 2021 coup, Thailand is pursuing "calibrated re-engagement" hoping that its neighbour will implement a ‌stalled peace initiative led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has barred Myanmar's leaders from its summits.

At a bilateral meeting on Thursday, Min Aung Hlaing pledged to pursue peace and economic growth and improve ties with ASEAN. "Myanmar is on the path of democracy and heading towards a better future," he said.

"In international relations, as we have worked to strengthen friendly relations for the benefit and interests of the public, we will also work toward fostering better relations with ASEAN." FINE LINE Min Aung Hlaing's ⁠visit follows ​his trips as president to China, India and Laos ⁠in a quest for recognition as the 11-member ASEAN, which did not endorse Myanmar's election, stands by a faltering peace initiative that Naypyitaw has largely ignored. ASEAN's special envoy Maria Theresa Lazaro last month said normalisation of Myanmar's ties with the bloc ⁠was "still far off", as its compliance with the peace plan was still being assessed. Myanmar's military has been accused by rights groups and some Western governments of atrocities against the civilian population in a conflict that has killed an estimated ​100,000 people, allegations that it rejects. A conflict monitor last week said attacks on civilians had escalated sharply, including intensified aerial bombings.

While Thailand's engagement effort could strengthen its influence within ASEAN as ⁠a bridge to Myanmar, some analysts say it should avoid appearing to legitimise Min Aung Hlaing. "There is a fine line between re-engaging and endorsing," said Dulyapak Preecharush, a Southeast Asia expert at Thammasat University.

"When relations become close and friendly, they can naturally drift ⁠in ​that direction. The perception that Thailand is validating or conferring legitimacy on Min Aung Hlaing could rise very quickly." Just days ahead of the visit, Myanmar's government on Monday allowed detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to meet a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross after years of uncertainty over her health, wellbeing and whereabouts. Anutin told Min Aung Hlaing that Thailand was Myanmar's friend and ⁠partner, expressing confidence in their cooperation to "bring tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries", according to a Thai government statement.

Min Aung Hlaing joined Anutin later on Thursday at a business summit, as ⁠Thailand seeks to revive its economic ties with resource-rich ⁠Myanmar, which include ventures in hotels, banking, manufacturing and energy that make it one of the top foreign investors in the country. Thailand's business with Myanmar has suffered since the pandemic and the coup, with civil war impacting border trade and sanctions forcing some Thai firms that do business with the ‌West to rethink or withdraw investments in ‌Myanmar, said Kich Aungvitulsatit, chairman of the Thai-Myanmar business council.