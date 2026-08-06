UN Experts Urge Thailand Not to Return Chinese Journalist to China

UN human rights experts have raised serious concerns over the continued detention of Chinese journalist and human rights defender Bai Zhaodong in Thailand, warning that sending him back to China could expose him to persecution and other serious human rights violations.

The experts said immigration status should never be used as the sole reason for keeping someone in prolonged detention. They stressed that people seeking international protection must not be returned to countries where they face credible risks of persecution, torture or other forms of irreversible harm.

Journalist Remains in Detention Despite Completing Sentence

Bai fled China in 2023 after reportedly facing persecution linked to his journalism and human rights work. He is recognised as an asylum seeker but has remained in immigration detention in Thailand since 21 January 2026.

Although he completed a two-month prison sentence for immigration-related offences imposed in March 2026, he has not been released. According to the UN experts, plans to resettle him in a safe third country were blocked on two separate occasions, while Chinese authorities have since requested his extradition.

The experts said these developments have increased concerns about his safety and the possibility of his forced return to China.

Concerns Over Thailand's New Deportation Rules

The experts also highlighted Thailand's approval of draft regulations on 14 July 2026 that would introduce a faster and more unified process for deporting foreign nationals. While recognising that countries have the right to manage migration, they said any new deportation system must fully comply with international human rights standards.

They called for safeguards that include access to asylum procedures, individual assessments of potential risks, effective judicial review and full respect for the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning individuals to places where they could face persecution or torture.

The experts warned that without these protections, the new framework could increase the risk of asylum seekers, refugees and human rights defenders being unlawfully returned to dangerous situations.

UN Calls for Legal Protection and Medical Care

The UN experts also expressed concern over reports that Bai's health has deteriorated during his detention and that he has not received adequate medical care.

They urged Thai authorities to ensure he has access to legal remedies, due process guarantees, proper healthcare and protection from arbitrary detention. They also said any decision regarding his possible transfer to China should be suspended until an independent assessment confirms that his rights and safety will not be put at risk.

The experts added that they remain in contact with the Government of Thailand as they continue to monitor the case and encourage full compliance with the country's international human rights obligations.