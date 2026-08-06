Thailand to Host WHO Global Traditional Medicine Summit in 2027

Thailand has been chosen to host the Third WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in 2027, a decision that highlights the country's growing role in advancing traditional and complementary medicine at the international level. The summit will bring together health ministers, policymakers, researchers and medical experts from around the world to discuss how traditional medicine can support stronger and more accessible healthcare systems.

Thailand's Minister of Public Health, Pattana Promphat, said the selection reflects international confidence in the country's traditional medicine system and its ability to host a major global health event. He added that the summit will also create opportunities to strengthen Thailand's health economy while promoting sustainable development.

Building on Global Progress

The WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine is held every two years to encourage international cooperation on evidence-based traditional medicine. The platform focuses on research, regulation, innovation and the integration of traditional, complementary and integrative medicine into national healthcare systems.

The first summit, held in 2023, helped shape the WHO Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034. The second summit, hosted in New Delhi in 2025, moved the strategy into implementation by launching the Traditional Medicine Global Library, which now contains more than 1.6 million scientific records, and securing time-bound commitments from 26 WHO Member States and around 60 partner organisations.

More than 107 countries, including 25 health ministers, participated in the 2025 summit, reflecting growing international interest in traditional medicine and increasing demand for scientific research and technical guidance.

Focus on Evidence and International Cooperation

The 2027 summit will review progress made on commitments from previous meetings while highlighting the rollout of a global traditional medicine data network across 12 pathfinder countries. Participants will also examine new initiatives showing how traditional medicine can contribute to inclusive economic growth and sustainable development.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said traditional, complementary and integrative medicine remains an important source of healthcare for billions of people worldwide. He said the upcoming summit offers an opportunity to strengthen scientific evidence, improve supportive policies and expand international partnerships to ensure traditional medicine is used safely, effectively and equitably.

Thailand Seeks Stronger Global Partnerships

Thailand plans to use the summit to showcase its experience in integrating traditional medicine into mainstream healthcare while encouraging closer cooperation between governments, researchers and industry partners.

Officials believe the event will help advance discussions on international standards for traditional medicine, increase global acceptance of herbal products and strengthen collaboration in research and innovation. The summit is also expected to play an important role in advancing the implementation of the WHO Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034, reinforcing international efforts to promote safe, evidence-based and people-centred healthcare.