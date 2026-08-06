UN Expert Urges Cambodia to Address Rights Concerns Before Elections

Cambodia is facing a crucial period as tensions along the Thailand border, a growing cyberscam crisis and upcoming national elections test the country's commitment to human rights, according to UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews.

Speaking at the end of his first official mission to Cambodia, Andrews said he was deeply concerned about the situation of displaced families, trafficking victims and people detained for peacefully exercising their fundamental freedoms. At the same time, he said the country has an opportunity to strengthen its human rights record by taking meaningful action.

Concerns Over Political Detentions

Andrews said he received information indicating that more than 100 people may currently be detained in Cambodia for exercising their rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly or association. He stressed that no one should be imprisoned simply for expressing opinions or participating in peaceful political activity.

During his visit, Andrews toured four prisons where he met detained activists, journalists and members of the political opposition. He said he raised concerns about these cases directly with Cambodian authorities and received a commitment from the government to continue working with him as the cases are reviewed.

Looking ahead to the 2027 and 2028 elections, the UN expert said Cambodia should create greater space for civic participation and ensure that opposition groups can freely take part in the democratic process.

Border Conflict Leaves Families Displaced

The Special Rapporteur also travelled to Cambodia's border with Thailand, where he visited a relocation site housing people displaced by the recent conflict. He met families who remain unable to return to their homes in towns and villages currently occupied by the Thai military.

Andrews thanked Cambodian officials for allowing unrestricted access to both prisons and border areas during his visit. He said international law guarantees the right of civilians displaced by armed conflict to return home and called on both Cambodia and Thailand to work together to make that possible as quickly as conditions allow.

Cyberscam Networks and Human Rights

The UN expert also discussed Cambodia's ongoing battle against cyberscam operations, which have drawn international attention over the past year. While he acknowledged the government's efforts to dismantle criminal networks, he expressed concern over the lack of accountability for senior officials allegedly linked to these operations.

He also highlighted the need to improve protection and support for trafficking victims rescued from scam compounds, saying their treatment should remain a priority throughout the recovery process.

Andrews said he looks forward to working with Cambodia on reforms that align national laws with international human rights standards, establishing a national human rights institution and advancing marriage equality. He added that meetings with human rights defenders, journalists, political leaders and ordinary citizens left him optimistic that Cambodia has people committed to building a more rights-respecting future.