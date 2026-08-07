Trump signs executive order to protect US polysilicon industry

President ​Donald Trump ‌has signed an ​executive order outlining new trade actions ‌to protect the U.S. polysilicon manufacturing industry, a White House aide said on ‌Thursday without providing details.

The order ‌lays out "a series of trade and tariff actions under Section 232, intended to ⁠ensure ​that ⁠domestic polysilicon manufacturing is properly supported and ⁠protected from overseas dumping and offshore threats," ​White House aide Will Scharf said. Reuters ⁠previously reported the administration planned to impose ⁠15% ​tariffs on imported polysilicon derivatives as well as create ⁠a new price floor.