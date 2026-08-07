Trump signs executive order to protect US polysilicon industry

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to protect the US polysilicon manufacturing industry through trade actions and tariffs to combat overseas dumping and offshore threats.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 02:11 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 02:11 IST
Trump signs executive order to protect US polysilicon industry
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President ​Donald Trump ‌has signed an ​executive order outlining new trade actions ‌to protect the U.S. polysilicon manufacturing industry, a White House aide said on ‌Thursday without providing details.

The order ‌lays out "a series of trade and tariff actions under Section 232, intended to ⁠ensure ​that ⁠domestic polysilicon manufacturing is properly supported and ⁠protected from overseas dumping and offshore threats," ​White House aide Will Scharf said. Reuters ⁠previously reported the administration planned to impose ⁠15% ​tariffs on imported polysilicon derivatives as well as create ⁠a new price floor.

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