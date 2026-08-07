GRAPHIC-Europe's getting hotter, markets are taking note

Record temperatures across ​Europe are piling fresh pressure on food prices, supply chains and heavily indebted economies, ‌creating ​another headache for financial markets already roiled by an Iran war-driven energy shock. Here's how extreme heat is becoming a key macroeconomic indicator for investors.

1/ SUPPLY CHAIN SQUEEZE Investors' supply chain worries have centred on the Strait of Hormuz and other trade routes disrupted by the Iran war. But Europe faces its own bottlenecks. Major waterways, including the Rhine river, are suffering ‌from exceptionally low water levels. Around 285 million metric tons of freight are transported on the Rhine each year, according to ING. The river carried roughly 80% of goods moved on Germany's inland waterways, connecting key industrial centres. Some cargo services have been suspended, while others are operating with reduced loads, pushing up transport costs. Nomura senior European economist Andrzej Szczepaniak said he was monitoring water levels at Kaub, one of the shallowest points on the Rhine, on a daily basis. 2/ ANOTHER INFLATION WORRY The disruption risks adding ‌to inflationary pressures. Heatwaves, droughts and wildfires across Europe are also hitting agriculture, raising concerns about food supplies and prices. "We are definitely going to notice food price inflation,” said Invesco global market strategist Paul Jackson, citing the additional impact of ‌the El Nino weather pattern, which is expected to intensify food inflation pressures globally. If energy prices rise again, the impact could create a "double whammy" for central banks, Jackson said. In Britain, major supermarket groups have warned another food-price shock could be on the horizon.

3/ GROWTH HIT That leaves the European Central Bank and the Bank of England balancing inflation risks from extreme heat against the potential drag on economic growth. Markets are pricing in at least one more ECB interest-rate increase by year-end. A recent paper by the University of Mannheim and the ECB estimated that heatwaves, droughts and floods reduced Europe's economic ⁠output by 0.3% ​last summer. It projected cumulative losses could rise to 0.8% ⁠by 2029.

Persistently low water levels could further weigh on industrial production and growth. "We're at concerning levels (with the Rhine); however, we're probably not at the stage where it could cause a drag on GDP," said Nomura's Szczepaniak, though he added that forecasts for continued dry weather in Germany remained a ⁠concern. 4/ CATASTROPHIC DEMAND

One sign of how markets are adapting to climate risk is the rapid growth of catastrophe bonds, which transfer disaster risk from insurers and reinsurers to investors. Investors receive regular payments but can lose part or all of their principal if a predefined event, ​such as a hurricane or earthquake, occurs. Morningstar estimates catastrophe bond funds now manage almost $38 billion in assets, up more than 70% from June 2023.

Europe, the world's fastest-warming continent, has been ravaged by wildfires this summer, ⁠particularly in France and Spain. Morningstar said wildfires and floods account for a growing share of the risks covered as insurers seek protection against losses from those events. The trend creates new challenges for issuers and investors because catastrophe risks are difficult to model. "A key question in the field is whether the frequency ⁠of natural ​disasters can still be reliably extrapolated from long historical data series, or whether new and unexpected patterns are beginning to emerge," Morningstar said.

5/ THE WEATHER MARKET Demand for weather derivatives linked to Europe has surged this year as businesses from ski resorts to utilities seek protection from heatwaves, cold snaps, floods and droughts. CME data show trading volumes in European-specific weather futures have risen nearly 30% in 2026, compared with little change in overall weather-related trading volumes, including U.S. and Japanese products.

6/ ⁠COOL DOWN Record temperatures have also created winners. Google Trends data shows searches for "aircon" have rocketed across Europe. Retailers including Currys and Carrefour have reported strong demand for fans and air-conditioning units during the hottest periods of the summer. Italian appliance maker ⁠De'Longhi's reported "significant double-digit" growth in cooling-product sales in its latest results, ⁠outpacing its core coffee business. Europe remains a relatively under-penetrated air-conditioning market, offering growth opportunities for the mainly Asian and U.S. manufacturers that dominate the sector. The European Commission estimates the number of room air conditioners in the EU will exceed 100 million by 2030, up from 57 million in 2020 and fewer than 7 million in 1990. Demand has become significant ‌enough that air-conditioning costs are now included ‌in EU consumer price statistics.