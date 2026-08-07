Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz ​has dwindled to 33 vessels from ​Monday to Thursday this week, data ‌showed, versus ​50 in the week-ago period, as markets watched talks between Iran and Oman for signs of progress in reopening the key ‌waterway. Four vessels transited the strait on Thursday, including a very large crude carrier, Nissos Kea, carrying about 2 million barrels of Basrah crude loaded in Iraq, Kpler data showed.

Of the rest, ‌two were laden with liquefied petroleum gas and one was a minor bulk carrier. Just ‌six crude oil tankers have exited the strait this week, Kpler data showed. A total of 21 vessels have entered it so far, mostly via the Iranian route.

Several Chinese and Indian refiners have sought vessels this week ⁠to ​enter the strait and ⁠load crude at Iraq's Basrah Oil Terminal, attracted by steep discounts, shipping sources said. However, no vessels have been ⁠fixed so far as shipowners are wary of entering the waterway, they said.

Iraq's state oil marketer ​SOMO offered discounts of close to $30 a barrel for Basrah Heavy and Basrah ⁠Medium crude to customers for August loading. Typically, about 130 to 140 ships would transit the strait before Iran closed ⁠the ​waterway after the U.S.-Israeli war began on February 28.

A proposed deal between Iran and Oman to give Tehran control over ships entering the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz ⁠is not easily workable because of U.S. sanctions and restrictive insurance clauses on payments, industry sources ⁠said. On Thursday, 26 vessels ⁠transited the Bab el-Mandeb strait on the Red Sea, up from 19 a day before, Kpler data showed. LSEG counted 28 vessels, using ‌a different ‌tracking system and methodology.