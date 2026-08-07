2COMS unveils 'Back to Bengal' platform as BCC&I highlights innovation-led entrepreneurship

Talent solutions company 2COMS on Friday unveiled the "Back to Bengal" platform, an initiative aimed at encouraging professionals to either return to West Bengal or contribute to the state's development, during the fourth Tech E-Summit in Bengaluru. Speaking at the summit, Pramod Pachisia, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of 2COMS, said the initiative seeks to address talent migration by creating a platform for professionals who wish to reconnect with the state.

"Talent is right at the centre of any growth," Pachisia said. Reflecting on his own entrepreneurial journey, he added, "It's now time and just the right time... that we need to get back to Bengal."

Pachisia said the platform is intended to capture two kinds of interest -- from professionals who want to relocate to West Bengal and from those who may not move back but still want to contribute to the state's growth. Calling it "a small initiative to just get the signals," he said the platform is meant to signal opportunities while encouraging greater participation in Bengal's evolving economy.

Speaking earlier at the inaugural session, Abhijit Banerjee, President Designate of the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I), said innovation and sustainability will drive the next phase of technology entrepreneurship in India and Asia. "Innovation today means solving real-world challenges at scale and creating sustainable value," Banerjee said, adding that technologies such as artificial intelligence, generative AI, Industry 4.0, robotics and clean energy are creating new markets and opportunities.

He said the biggest challenge for startups is not generating ideas but turning them into successful businesses through product-market fit, trust and execution. Banerjee also cited the WEBEL-BCC&I Tech Incubation Centre, saying a deep-tech startup secured Rs 4 crore in funding after receiving investor exposure at the summit.

He added that sectors such as clean energy, climate technology, agritech and digital infrastructure are expected to drive opportunities over the next decade, with the summit helping move innovation "beyond ideation to integration" for India and the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)