India records highest monthly EV sales in July 2026, up 66% YoY: FADA

India registered its highest-ever monthly electric vehicle retail sales in July 2026, with total registrations reaching 3,27,901 units, marking a growth of over 66 per cent year-on-year.

ANI | Updated: 07-08-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 14:49 IST
India records highest monthly EV sales in July 2026, up 66% YoY: FADA
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India registered its highest-ever monthly electric vehicle retail sales in July 2026, with total registrations reaching 3,27,901 units, marking a growth of over 66 per cent year-on-year. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), electric vehicles accounted for nearly one in every eight vehicles sold in the country during the month.

Concerns regarding renewed disruptions due to West Asia crisis, could push oil prices higher and reignite inflation, further influencing consumer choices toward EVs. Commenting on the sales performance, FADA Vice President Sai Giridhar said, "India has never bought more electric vehicles in a month than it did in July'26 -- 3,27,901 units, up over 66% YoY -- with nearly one in eight vehicles retailed now electric."

Market share expanded across all key vehicle categories during the month. Electric two-wheelers crossed the two-lakh unit threshold for the first time, recording a market share of 11.2 per cent in July 2026, compared to 10.6 per cent in June 2026 and 7.7 per cent in July 2025. Electric three-wheelers achieved a 65.1 per cent market share, rising from 62.7 per cent in the previous month and 60.3 per cent in July 2025.

"Every category told the same story in its own way. Two-Wheelers crossed the two-lakh mark for the first time, at a record 11.2% share. Three-Wheelers, at 65.1%, have made electric the default, not the alternative," Giridhar said. In the commercial vehicle segment, electric adoption recorded gains, reaching a market share of 3.57 per cent in July 2026, up from 3.54 per cent in June 2026 and 1.65 per cent in July 2025.

"Commercial Vehicles nearly tripled to a record 3.57% share -- fleet electrification has moved from pilots to purchase orders," Giridhar stated. Electric passenger vehicles registered an 83 per cent growth over the previous year, maintaining a market share of 7.9 per cent in July 2026, unchanged from June 2026, but higher than the 5.1 per cent recorded in July 2025.

"And Passenger EVs grew 83% over last year, held back only by supply of in-demand models -- which we urge OEMs to resolve before the festive rush," he added. Giridhar noted that the overall market shift reflected widespread adoption across regions. "The EV transition has stopped being a forecast. It is now a showroom reality -- and Bharat is driving it," he said. (ANI)

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