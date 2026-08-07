Market Surges Amid Interest-Rate Speculation

The stock markets saw a mixed opening on Friday as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced gains amid renewed speculation over Federal Reserve monetary policy. Recent data revealed unexpected job losses, casting doubts over a potential September interest-rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, fell slightly by 35.8 points, or 0.07%, to start trading at 53849.26. In contrast, the S&P 500 showed a positive response, climbing 25.2 points, or 0.33%, to 7735.18.

Nasdaq's figures also reflected investor optimism, increasing by 186.3 points, or 0.71%, to begin at 26534.66. The job report has spurred debate about the Federal Reserve's next move in monetary policy adjustment.