ADNOC's Resolve Amid Unprovoked Attacks

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has reported enduring significant disruptions due to unprovoked attacks. The company asserts its commitment to safeguarding its personnel, assets, and operations.

In a recent statement, ADNOC revealed that 15 of its vessels have been struck by missiles and drones while navigating the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict's onset.

The assaults have resulted in casualties, with one crew member dead and 20 injured. Despite these challenges, ADNOC continues to meet customer needs as effectively as possible.