ADNOC's Resolve Amid Unprovoked Attacks

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) faces significant challenges due to unprovoked attacks on its vessels, including missile and drone strikes in the Strait of Hormuz. Despite these disruptions, ADNOC prioritizes the protection of its people and operations while striving to meet customer needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 19:46 IST
ADNOC's Resolve Amid Unprovoked Attacks
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has reported enduring significant disruptions due to unprovoked attacks. The company asserts its commitment to safeguarding its personnel, assets, and operations.

In a recent statement, ADNOC revealed that 15 of its vessels have been struck by missiles and drones while navigating the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict's onset.

The assaults have resulted in casualties, with one crew member dead and 20 injured. Despite these challenges, ADNOC continues to meet customer needs as effectively as possible.

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