Market Momentum: Tech Stocks Surge on Positive Forecasts

Wall Street futures saw a rise as investors anticipated a significant U.S. employment report, influencing monetary policy decisions. Strong revenue forecasts from Atlassian and Microchip Technology boosted market sentiment. AI sector successes led to record Dow and S&P 500 levels. The job market's resilience could sway interest rate decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 16:58 IST
Market Momentum: Tech Stocks Surge on Positive Forecasts
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  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street futures showed a positive trend on Friday, aligning with investor anticipation for the upcoming U.S. employment report, anticipated to steer monetary policy direction. Positive fiscal projections from Microchip Technology and Atlassian lifted market morale significantly.

Atlassian's premarket shares soared by 31.6%, while Microchip Technology advanced by 8.9%. As a result, main U.S. stock indices were poised for notable weekly gains. The S&P 500 and Dow were on track for their strongest performance since April, and the Nasdaq was heading for its most significant rise since May.

The impressive outcomes from companies associated with artificial intelligence have elevated the Dow and S&P 500 to new highs and aided the Nasdaq's recovery from a prior slump. In conjunction with this, the U.S. government's economic and trade policies, such as imposing tariffs on polysilicon products, have aimed to bolster domestic production and challenge international influences.

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