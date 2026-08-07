Diplomatic Relations Reinstated: Peru and Mexico Reconnect

In an unexpected turn of events, Peru and Mexico have decided to rekindle diplomatic relations, marking the end of a hiatus that began when the Mexican government offered asylum to Betssy Chavez, an ally of ousted President Pedro Castillo.

Relations soured after Chavez, facing conspiracy charges in Peru, was granted safe haven. Newly elected Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori's administration is working on restoring these relations as part of broader diplomatic efforts.

The move comes as both nations navigate the implications of political asylum previously granted by Mexico to the family of Castillo, who is incarcerated in Peru. The countries have been without ambassadors since early 2023.