Diplomatic Relations Reinstated: Peru and Mexico Reconnect

Peru and Mexico have restored diplomatic relations, which were severed following asylum granted by Mexico to a former Peruvian official. The renewed ties are part of an initiative by Peru's newly elected President Keiko Fujimori, as tensions ease between the two countries over past political disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 19:40 IST
Diplomatic Relations Reinstated: Peru and Mexico Reconnect
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In an unexpected turn of events, Peru and Mexico have decided to rekindle diplomatic relations, marking the end of a hiatus that began when the Mexican government offered asylum to Betssy Chavez, an ally of ousted President Pedro Castillo.

Relations soured after Chavez, facing conspiracy charges in Peru, was granted safe haven. Newly elected Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori's administration is working on restoring these relations as part of broader diplomatic efforts.

The move comes as both nations navigate the implications of political asylum previously granted by Mexico to the family of Castillo, who is incarcerated in Peru. The countries have been without ambassadors since early 2023.

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