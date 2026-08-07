Global Stock Surge: Economic Indicators and Geopolitical Winds

Global stocks saw their strongest weekly performance since May, bolstered by a slump in U.S. jobs numbers which lowered the likelihood of an immediate Federal Reserve rate increase.

As the stock market responded, U.S. shares opened higher on Friday while Treasury yields declined, calming fears of a rate hike. This was further reflected in a climbing Nasdaq, buoyant European shares, and a strengthening yen.

Geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, influenced oil prices, which fell despite concerns over potential supply disruptions. Meanwhile, gold prices soared amid lower rate expectations, marking their best week since January.