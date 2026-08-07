DGFT Opens Trade Connect Platform to Indian Startups Seeking Global Buyers

Indian startups will have a new government-backed route to reach international buyers after the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) expanded eligibility for the "Source from India" service on the Trade Connect ePlatform to include qualifying DPIIT-recognised startups.

The change, announced through Trade Notice No. 16 dated August 6, 2026, gives innovation-driven businesses an opportunity to showcase their products and capabilities through dedicated digital microsites on the government's buyer discovery platform. The move could be particularly useful for younger companies that have developed export-ready products but have limited visibility or experience in overseas markets.

Startups Get Dedicated Presence on Trade Connect

Trade Connect, operated by the Department of Commerce, functions as a digital gateway connecting Indian exporters with trade services, information and institutional support, while its "Source from India" feature helps overseas buyers discover Indian suppliers.

Under the revised rules effective from August 6, DPIIT-recognised startups meeting the existing "Source from India" eligibility requirements can create their own microsites, giving prospective international customers a central place to learn about their products and business capabilities.

Eligible businesses will receive a distinctive Start-up Badge on their profiles, making it easier for international buyers searching the platform to identify companies belonging to India's startup ecosystem.

Early-Stage Exporters Get Easier Entry

A separate provision has been created for DPIIT-recognised startups that may not yet have the export performance needed to meet the standard eligibility requirements, opening the platform to businesses at an earlier stage of their international expansion.

Such startups can create "Source from India" profiles if they hold an active Import Export Code that is not included in the Denied Entity List, with their eligibility verified against the DGFT IEC database.

This exemption could give newer exporters a chance to establish international visibility before building a substantial export track record, addressing a common challenge where businesses need overseas customers to generate export performance but often need stronger market exposure to find those customers in the first place.

Existing Users Get Automatic Access

Startups already registered with Trade Connect will not necessarily have to begin the process again, as accounts linked to eligible IECs will automatically receive an option on their dashboards to create a "Source from India" microsite.

A detailed user guide has also been released to help companies complete registration and develop their profiles, making the expanded service easier to navigate for businesses unfamiliar with the platform.

The latest change builds on an earlier expansion that allowed valid IEC holders meeting prescribed export realisation requirements to participate in "Source from India."

Government Looks to Innovation-Led Exports

Bringing startups onto the platform is expected to broaden the range of Indian businesses visible to global buyers, particularly companies developing technology-led products, specialised services and innovative solutions that may fall outside traditional export categories.

Greater international exposure could also help startups develop buyer relationships, explore new markets and diversify their customer bases without depending entirely on private marketplaces or physical trade events for overseas discovery.

For India's wider trade strategy, connecting the startup ecosystem with an official export platform creates another channel for turning domestic innovation into international business, while giving global buyers a government-supported tool for identifying emerging Indian suppliers.