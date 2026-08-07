Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney Triumphs in Thrilling Mont Ventoux Stage
Polish cyclist Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney clinched a spectacular solo victory on Mont Ventoux during stage seven of the Tour de France Femmes. Her remarkable ride secured her the leader's yellow jersey, overcoming top rivals Demi Vollering and Elisa Longo Borghini, to end her long wait for a stage victory.
- Country:
- Poland
In a riveting display of skill and determination, Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney delivered a breathtaking solo performance to conquer the iconic Mont Ventoux during stage seven of the Tour de France Femmes. Her victory, achieved after a grueling 146.8-km ride from La Voulte-sur-Rhone, marked her first stage win in the race, propelling her into the leader's yellow jersey.
The triumphant ride saw Niewiadoma-Phinney leave her competitors behind with a daring attack over nine kilometers from the finish. Despite starting the day in third place, she managed to secure a 15-second lead over Dutch competitor Demi Vollering, with Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini coming in third. The stage, included for the first time in the Tour, redefined the leaderboard.
As Niewiadoma-Phinney crossed the finish line, brimming with emotion, her victory resonated deeply, especially as she spotted her parents supporting her roadside. With this win, she and Vollering position themselves for a fierce competition to become the first repeat winner of the Tour de France Femmes, as the race nears its challenging final stages.