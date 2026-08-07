Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney Triumphs in Thrilling Mont Ventoux Stage

In a riveting display of skill and determination, Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney delivered a breathtaking solo performance to conquer the iconic Mont Ventoux during stage seven of the Tour de France Femmes. Her victory, achieved after a grueling 146.8-km ride from La Voulte-sur-Rhone, marked her first stage win in the race, propelling her into the leader's yellow jersey.

The triumphant ride saw Niewiadoma-Phinney leave her competitors behind with a daring attack over nine kilometers from the finish. Despite starting the day in third place, she managed to secure a 15-second lead over Dutch competitor Demi Vollering, with Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini coming in third. The stage, included for the first time in the Tour, redefined the leaderboard.

As Niewiadoma-Phinney crossed the finish line, brimming with emotion, her victory resonated deeply, especially as she spotted her parents supporting her roadside. With this win, she and Vollering position themselves for a fierce competition to become the first repeat winner of the Tour de France Femmes, as the race nears its challenging final stages.