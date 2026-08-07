Trump Administration Rallies Mining Executives to Secure Critical Minerals

President Donald Trump is set to convene executives from major mining companies at the State Department, focusing on securing essential minerals for national security. These minerals are crucial for weapons manufacturing, depleted due to the ongoing Iran conflict.

The White House frequently uses such roundtable discussions to align corporate support with government initiatives. Key industry leaders, including representatives from major mining companies and federal officials, are expected to attend.

The administration also plans significant investments in mining education and initiatives to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains through domestic development efforts.