Brett Matsumoto Takes Helm at BLS Amid Trust Concerns

Brett Matsumoto, a career economist, was confirmed as commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, amid concerns over data integrity following the controversial firing of the previous commissioner. Matsumoto, committed to maintaining independence, faces challenges due to underfunding and staffing issues at the agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 23:45 IST
Brett Matsumoto Takes Helm at BLS Amid Trust Concerns
  • Country:
  • United States

Brett Matsumoto, an economist with a deep background in inflation analysis, has been confirmed as the new commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This appointment, confirmed by a Senate vote, seeks to restore trust following the contentious departure of his predecessor.

Matsumoto's confirmation comes as the BLS grapples with underfunding and vacancies, resulting in data collection challenges and operational setbacks. These issues have been compounded by internal changes under the Trump administration, raising concerns among economists about data reliability.

At his confirmation hearing, Matsumoto emphasized his commitment to objective and independent data production. However, facing challenges like potential policy changes affecting federal workers, Matsumoto's leadership will be pivotal in navigating these intricacies to safeguard the BLS's integrity.

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