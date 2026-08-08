All Blacks Edge Stormers in Unconvincing Opener

New Zealand began their South African tour in Cape Town with a challenging victory against the Stormers, defeating them 38-21. The game, filled with errors, saw the All Blacks pulling away late with a series of tries.

Among the scorers were Samisoni Taukei'aho, who scored twice, and Rieko Ioane, with Beauden Barrett contributing through conversions. The opposition, despite missing several key players, put up a strong fight, keeping the score tied until the 65th minute.

A penalty try awarded to the Stormers in the closing minutes due to a high tackle on Warrick Gelant highlighted the intense nature of the match. Reporting took place in Cape Town by Mark Gleeson, with editing by Pritha Sarkar.