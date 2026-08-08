Avocado Agreement: APEAM Secures Export Deal with US
Mexico's APEAM has negotiated with the US to authorize the release of over 1,000 tons of avocados after initial suspensions. The agreement comes after US concerns over security issues in Michoacan, threatening delays from Mexico's top avocado-producing region to its biggest export market.
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico's Avocado Producers and Packers Association (APEAM) reached an agreement with the United States on Friday, permitting the release of over 1,000 tons of avocados. APEAM head Luis Javier de la Rocha announced the deal during an interview with Milenio Television.
The agreement followed a decision earlier in the week by the US to halt avocado export inspections in Michoacan due to security concerns, a move that posed the risk of delays from Mexico's leading avocado-producing region to its largest market.
This deal is crucial for maintaining the flow of avocados from Mexico to the US, a significant export market, especially since security issues in Michoacan had jeopardized the continuation of shipments.
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