US Senate Strengthens Russian Sanctions with Key Vote

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the U.S. Senate's approval of Russian energy sanctions, advancing efforts initiated by the late Senator Lindsey Graham. Von der Leyen emphasized the strengthened partnership between Europe and the U.S. in combating Russia’s resources for war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 00:20 IST
US Senate Strengthens Russian Sanctions with Key Vote
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate's recent approval of extensive Russian energy sanctions has been lauded by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The move progresses a long-pending initiative originally supported by the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

Von der Leyen expressed her appreciation on Friday, describing the Senate's decision as a significant step forward in curtailing Russia's financial resources used for its ongoing war efforts. She highlighted the alliance between Europe and the United States in implementing robust, complementary sanctions.

Emphasizing the collective influence of historic partners, von der Leyen stated, "Together, let us drain Russia's means to continue a war it cannot win." Her comments reflect a unified stance between Europe and the U.S. in increasing pressure on Russia.

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