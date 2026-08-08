Breakthrough in Hormuz: Iran-Oman Negotiations Near Deal

Progress is being reported in negotiations between Iran and Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz, with an impending deal expected soon. A U.S. official revealed that once commercial shipping can resume unimpeded, the United States will lift its blockade of Iranian ports. U.S. actions will be tied to Iran’s commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 00:43 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 00:43 IST
Breakthrough in Hormuz: Iran-Oman Negotiations Near Deal
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Progress in negotiations between Iran and Oman over the strategic Strait of Hormuz hints at a potential resolution. A U.S. official, speaking to Reuters, noted that the discussions are advancing toward a deal expected soon.

The agreement aims to restore commercial shipping through the Strait without hindrances, a step that would prompt the U.S. to lift its blockade on Iranian ports, according to the official.

However, the official emphasized that U.S. actions remain contingent on Iran fulfilling its commitments, maintaining performance-based criteria for the accord’s continuation.

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