David Cummins Confirmed as TSA Chief Amid Push for Privatization

David Cummins, a senior vice president at Serco, has been confirmed as the head of the Transportation Security Administration by the U.S. Senate. This confirmation comes amidst the Trump administration's drive to privatize airport screeners at smaller airports. President Trump had previously proposed significant cuts to the TSA's budget and workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 23:49 IST
David Cummins Confirmed as TSA Chief Amid Push for Privatization
  • Country:
  • United States

On Friday, the U.S. Senate confirmed the appointment of David Cummins, a senior executive from Serco, as the head of the Transportation Security Administration. The nomination aligns with the Trump administration's ongoing efforts to privatize security screeners at smaller airports.

In a narrow 51-47 vote, Cummins was confirmed alongside dozens of nominees for various federal boards, including members for the Consumer Product Safety Commission, National Transportation Safety Board, and Surface Transportation Board. These confirmations occurred amidst significant proposed budget reductions.

Earlier in April, President Donald Trump suggested cutting more than 9,400 TSA positions and over $1.5 billion from the agency's budget. These cuts represent roughly 20% of the TSA's total annual funding, which supports the work of 60,000 employees in securing the nation's airports.

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