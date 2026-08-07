David Cummins Confirmed as TSA Chief Amid Push for Privatization

On Friday, the U.S. Senate confirmed the appointment of David Cummins, a senior executive from Serco, as the head of the Transportation Security Administration. The nomination aligns with the Trump administration's ongoing efforts to privatize security screeners at smaller airports.

In a narrow 51-47 vote, Cummins was confirmed alongside dozens of nominees for various federal boards, including members for the Consumer Product Safety Commission, National Transportation Safety Board, and Surface Transportation Board. These confirmations occurred amidst significant proposed budget reductions.

Earlier in April, President Donald Trump suggested cutting more than 9,400 TSA positions and over $1.5 billion from the agency's budget. These cuts represent roughly 20% of the TSA's total annual funding, which supports the work of 60,000 employees in securing the nation's airports.