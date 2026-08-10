Syria’s Next Reconstruction Challenge Is Financial and the World Bank Is Putting Up $100 Million

The World Bank's approval of a US$100 million grant to modernize Syria's financial sector puts an often-overlooked part of economic recovery in focus: the infrastructure that allows money to move safely, businesses to transact, banks to function and governments to collect and distribute funds.

Through the Syria Financial Sector Modernization Project, financing from the International Development Association will support digital payment infrastructure, banking-sector assessments, stronger financial supervision, cybersecurity upgrades and improvements to the operational capacity of the Central Bank of Syria and the Financial Intelligence Unit.

The project arrives after 14 years of conflict have left Syria with a small, bank-centric financial sector that remains heavily dependent on cash. Digital payment infrastructure is outdated, financial intermediation is limited, and weaknesses remain in supervision, financial integrity and financial stability systems.

The significance of the initiative extends well beyond introducing new payment technology. It is an attempt to rebuild some of the basic financial architecture required for economic activity, trade, investment and eventually broader access to formal financial services.

A Cash-Heavy Economy Needs More Than New Payment Apps

Syria's dependence on cash is not simply a technological problem. It reflects deeper weaknesses in the mechanisms through which households, companies and public institutions transfer and manage money. A modern financial system supports wage and pension payments, remittances, business transactions, government payments and public revenue collection. It can also provide more secure and transparent channels for humanitarian and development assistance.

When those systems are weak or outdated, the consequences spread across the economy. Transactions become more cumbersome and costly, businesses face greater difficulty moving funds efficiently, and households have fewer opportunities to participate in formal financial services.

The World Bank-backed project is designed to address this foundation. It will finance payment and financial-market infrastructure as well as credit infrastructure and the technology needed to support safer and more transparent financial flows. Investments are also planned for the Central Bank of Syria's core banking system, information technology and cybersecurity capabilities.

The scale of the digital-payment ambition provides an early measure of what implementation is expected to achieve. The project aims to make possible at least 15 million electronic retail payments annually and support at least 500,000 people and businesses in actively using digital payments through project-backed systems. At least 150,000 of those users are expected to be women.

The Harder Test Lies Inside Syria's Banks

While digital payments are among the project's most visible components, some of its most important work will take place inside the banking sector. Independent Asset Quality Reviews are expected to cover both public and private banks across the system. Such reviews are intended to establish a clearer assessment of bank assets and create a foundation for subsequent reforms.

The project does not itself settle the condition of Syria's banks or prescribe the outcome of future restructuring. Instead, the reviews are meant to generate the information needed for later decisions. This makes them potentially one of the most consequential parts of the modernization effort.

Financial systems cannot support recovery effectively if banks lack credible oversight or if regulators do not have the tools needed to identify risks. For that reason, the project also includes stronger risk-based supervision and new supervisory technology. It will support prudential reviews as well as efforts to strengthen anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism, commonly referred to as AML/CFT supervision. Investments in analytical systems, hardware and institutional capacity are intended to improve the ability of financial authorities to monitor institutions and financial activity.

The combination of infrastructure investment and supervisory reform reflects a broader reality: digitalizing finance without strengthening oversight can modernize the mechanics of transactions without necessarily strengthening the institutions behind them.

Financial Modernization Is Also About Reconnecting the Economy

Syria's financial isolation has consequences beyond domestic banking. Weak financial infrastructure and limited intermediation constrain access to finance and complicate connections with international financial channels required for trade and investment. Restoring those connections is particularly important for an economy seeking to support commercial activity after years of conflict.

The project should not be interpreted as an automatic route back into international finance. Financial infrastructure is only one part of that equation, but functioning payment systems, stronger financial integrity mechanisms, improved supervision and more capable institutions are important building blocks for an economy seeking more reliable financial links beyond its borders.

Businesses stand to be among the most important stakeholders. More efficient payment infrastructure can reduce friction in transactions, while stronger banking institutions could over time provide a better foundation for financial intermediation.

Households could benefit from more convenient and secure mechanisms for wages, pensions and remittances. Government institutions could gain from improved revenue collection and payment systems, while humanitarian and development organisations could have access to more transparent channels for distributing assistance.

However, inclusion will depend on actual use. Building systems does not automatically ensure that households and small businesses adopt them, particularly when an economy has operated primarily through cash for an extended period.

The project's 500,000-user target will therefore be important not simply as a numerical milestone but as an indication of whether new financial infrastructure is becoming relevant to ordinary economic activity.

The Real Measure of Success Comes After Installation

The breadth of the project is also its principal implementation challenge. Modernizing payment infrastructure, upgrading central-bank technology, improving cybersecurity, strengthening supervision, reviewing the banking system and reinforcing financial-integrity controls are distinct tasks that require functioning institutions and sustained operational capacity.

Success cannot be measured solely by whether new software, hardware or payment platforms are installed. The first major test will be whether the planned systems become operational and reliable. The second will be whether people and businesses actually use them. The third, and potentially more difficult, will be whether banking assessments and stronger supervision translate into credible follow-on reforms.

The Asset Quality Reviews will be particularly important to watch. Their completion across the banking system could establish a clearer foundation for determining what additional measures Syria's banks may require.

Digital-payment adoption will provide another concrete indicator. Progress toward 15 million annual electronic retail payments and 500,000 active users will show whether infrastructure investment is translating into behavioral change.

Developments in cybersecurity, supervisory capacity and AML/CFT oversight will matter as well because international financial connectivity depends not only on the ability to transfer money but also on confidence in the institutions and controls governing those transfers.

Overall, the US$100 million project represents something more fundamental than a move away from cash. It is an effort to reconstruct part of the institutional machinery through which an economy functions.