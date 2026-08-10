JBL Live 780NC Review: Outstanding Audio Without Breaking the Bank

The JBL Live 780NC offers powerful audio performance with features like LDAC codec support and adaptive noise cancellation at a competitive price. While its sturdy design and battery life impress, its lack of a hard case and moderate comfort levels pose minor drawbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 22:55 IST
JBL Live 780NC Review: Outstanding Audio Without Breaking the Bank
JBL Live 780NC (Photo/JBL). Image Credit: ANI

In a market flooded with wireless headphones, the JBL Live 780NC stands out by offering top-notch audio performance at a reasonable price, avoiding the hefty costs of flagship models. The headphones feature robust construction, highlighted by solid aluminium hinges that promise durability, contrasting with their industrial presentation.

Despite its impressive build, the headphones fall short on accessories, offering merely a soft cloth pouch in place of a hard protective case. Comfort-wise, although the lightweight design is commendable, extended listening sessions reveal the thinness of ear pad cushions, which could lead to discomfort.

Audio performance shines with custom 40mm drivers delivering a rich bass across genres while supporting high-bitrate LDAC codecs and Spatial Audio, enhancing the soundstage. However, noise cancellation is effective, but call quality outdoors struggles with background noise. A stellar battery life and seamless device switching make these a compelling choice at Rs 15,999.

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