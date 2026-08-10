Pune Woman Scammed by Cyber Fraudsters Using Fake Ratan Tata Video

A Pune woman lost Rs 4.09 lakh to cyber fraudsters using a counterfeit Ratan Tata video on Instagram. They promised high returns on share trading, leading her to transfer funds to different accounts. A case has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 22:58 IST
Pune Woman Scammed by Cyber Fraudsters Using Fake Ratan Tata Video
Representative image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning case of cyber fraud, a 38-year-old woman from Pune has reportedly been defrauded of Rs 4.09 lakh. The scam, involving fake investment promises, was perpetuated using a counterfeit video of industrialist Ratan Tata on Instagram, police sources reveal.

The victim, identified as Vaishali Swapnil Jagdale, encountered the deceptive video between October 2024 and June 2025. Misled by the promise of lucrative returns through share trading, she proceeded to download an advertised application linked to the fraudulent post.

Subsequently, a person named Manu Mohan contacted her via Microsoft Teams, cementing the deception with assurance of high returns, resulting in her transferring a total of Rs 4,09,100 to different bank accounts. Police have now initiated an investigation to trace the perpetrators and the financial trails involved.

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