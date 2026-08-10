Government's Comprehensive Approach to Tackle Student Suicide

The Indian Government is implementing a multi-faceted approach to address student suicides, focusing on mental health support. Initiatives include toll-free helplines, webinars, and mandatory counsellor appointments in schools. Additionally, guidelines target mental health in higher education institutions and coaching centers, extending support nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 22:52 IST
Government's Comprehensive Approach to Tackle Student Suicide
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to curb student suicides, the Indian Government has embarked on a broad-spectrum initiative aimed at bolstering mental health support among students, educators, and families. Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, detailed these efforts in a written response to the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The flagship program, MANODARPAN, launched by the Ministry of Education, provides a wealth of resources including a national toll-free helpline offering guidance through trained counselors, live interactive sessions, and webinars to foster mental health awareness across the nation. These resources are readily accessible via digital platforms like PM e-Vidya channels and NCERT's YouTube channel.

To further institutionalize mental health support, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) now requires every affiliated school to appoint a dedicated Counsellor and Wellness Teacher. Similarly, all Navodaya Vidyalayas have engaged 830 counsellors on a contract basis. New directives issued by the Ministry in January 2024 also extend mental health protections to coaching centers, mandating counseling facilities and other student protections. This wide-reaching mental health campaign spans IITs, IIMs, NITs, and IIITs, establishing mental health centers staffed by a variety of mental health professionals.

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