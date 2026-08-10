Trump Demands Iran to Pay Compensation for War and Protest Casualties

In a recent escalation of his rhetoric against Tehran, former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday demanded that Iran compensate the families of those who have died or been injured in wars and protests attributed to the Islamic Republic's actions. Trump's call comes as negotiations to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz appear increasingly uncertain.

Trump, utilizing his Truth Social platform, made it clear that these demands would be included in any future U.S.-Iran negotiations, emphasizing compensation for families of protesters and victims of past conflicts. This move marks yet another shift in the longstanding impasse, overshadowing previous discussions about the treaty with Oman on defining new shipping lanes.

While the Strait of Hormuz remains closed following military actions against Iran in February, the oil market reacts; prices have surged with Dutch and British gas costs rising significantly. Meanwhile, tensions continue on other fronts as Yemeni Houthi rebels bolster their stance against Saudi Arabia, heightening global geopolitical volatility.