UK's Economic Moves: NHS Costs, Workplace Returns, and Digital Gold
Financial Times highlights key UK news: rising NHS platform costs, Hargreaves Lansdown's office return policy, and Andy Burnham's initiative against fake discounts. A report details Palantir's NHS data costs, while regulators form frameworks for tokenised gold to bolster London's global trading status.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK government is facing increased costs for the NHS England data platform developed by Palantir, with predictions for financial benefits being revised down, an official report reveals.
Hargreaves Lansdown is requiring its staff to return to office for three days a week from next year, marking a shift back to the physical workplace.
In efforts to address the cost-of-living crisis, PM Andy Burnham vows to counter false shop discounts. Meanwhile, UK regulators advance frameworks for tokenised gold to secure London's position in global bullion trading.