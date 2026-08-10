UK's Economic Moves: NHS Costs, Workplace Returns, and Digital Gold

The UK government is facing increased costs for the NHS England data platform developed by Palantir, with predictions for financial benefits being revised down, an official report reveals.

Hargreaves Lansdown is requiring its staff to return to office for three days a week from next year, marking a shift back to the physical workplace.

In efforts to address the cost-of-living crisis, PM Andy Burnham vows to counter false shop discounts. Meanwhile, UK regulators advance frameworks for tokenised gold to secure London's position in global bullion trading.