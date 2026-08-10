Sports Highlights: From Sinner's Setback to Vollering's Triumph

This summary of current sports news covers Jannik Sinner's withdrawal from the Cincinnati Open due to a knee injury and his preparation for the U.S. Open. It highlights impressive performances by Jake McCarthy and Shohei Ohtani, as well as signings and retirements in MLB and NBA. Cycling news features Demi Vollering's second Tour de France Femmes victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:31 IST
Sports Highlights: From Sinner's Setback to Vollering's Triumph
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In the world of tennis, Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a knee injury, impacting his preparation for the upcoming U.S. Open. This comes as a significant setback for the Italian star after recently winning his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.

In baseball, Jake McCarthy of the Colorado Rockies delivered a standout performance, joining Shohei Ohtani in an exclusive record. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres have signed Austin Hays, and Craig Kimbrel is joining the Kansas City Royals.

Basketball mourns the loss of Hall of Famer Don Nelson, a legend in both playing and coaching. Additionally, Dutch cyclist Demi Vollering clinched her second Tour de France Femmes title, marking another milestone in her illustrious career.

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