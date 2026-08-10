Auckland’s Delmore Housing Development Wins Fast-track Approval

A major residential development planned for Ōrewa in Auckland has secured Fast-track approval, clearing the way for more than 1,200 homes alongside commercial space, neighbourhood parks, ecological areas and new transport infrastructure.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop confirmed the approval of the Delmore development, making it the 30th project approved through the Fast-track process and the 11th in Auckland. Vineway Limited lodged its application in January 2026, and the approval was reached around five months after an independent expert panel was appointed to assess the proposal.

More Than 1,200 Homes Planned Across 61 Hectares

The Delmore development covers more than 61 hectares of land in Ōrewa and is planned as a sizeable new residential community rather than a housing-only project. Along with over 1,200 dwellings, plans include a commercial area, two neighbourhood parks, protected ecological areas and construction of an interchange connecting the development with State Highway 1.

The project is expected to contribute about $1.22 billion to the local economy over a 25-year period. Its environmental work includes management of approximately 44 hectares of indigenous vegetation and the creation of new wetland environments, with these areas forming part of the wider development and ecological restoration programme.

The independent expert panel concluded that Delmore could provide significant benefits for the Auckland region and granted the requested approvals subject to a comprehensive set of conditions covering infrastructure, environmental effects and future development stages.

Private Water and Wastewater Systems Form Key Part of Plans

Water and wastewater capacity emerged as an important issue during the assessment because existing public infrastructure faces constraints. Vineway has proposed privately supplied water and wastewater services, with facilities designed to meet the requirements of the new community while providing room for future expansion.

During the first stage, wastewater is expected to be treated and discharged on site, while treated wastewater may be transported away from the development during summer when required. This arrangement gives the project a pathway to begin while a permanent solution for later stages is worked through.

Recent amendments to the Fast-track Approvals Act allow conditions that recognise infrastructure solutions considered adequate to support approved projects, which played a role in the panel's consideration of Delmore's proposed servicing arrangements.

Second Stage Depends on Long-term Wastewater Approval

Before construction can move into the development's second stage, further approvals will be needed for a permanent wastewater solution. Options could include continued on-site disposal, transporting treated wastewater off site or connecting to Auckland's public wastewater network if sufficient capacity becomes available.

The expert panel found the proposed treatment and disposal system technically feasible and capable of supporting future residents and community facilities. Consent conditions are also intended to manage effects beyond the development site while longer-term infrastructure arrangements are finalised.