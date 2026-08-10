Sharks: The Unlikely Allies in Hurricane Forecasting

Researchers at the University of Delaware are exploring the potential of sharks as mobile data collectors. Equipped with sensors, sharks swimming off the U.S. East Coast could provide valuable information on ocean conditions. This data may enhance predictions of hurricane intensity, offering scientists a new ally in weather forecasting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:29 IST
Sharks: The Unlikely Allies in Hurricane Forecasting
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In a groundbreaking study, University of Delaware researchers are harnessing the power of nature's ocean predators to improve weather forecasting. Sharks, long maligned in popular culture, are being enlisted as allies in understanding hurricane intensity.

These predators, now fitted with specialized sensors, traverse the waters off the U.S. East Coast, unknowingly collecting crucial data. The information gathered could significantly boost the accuracy of climate models, particularly in forecasting the strength of hurricanes before they reach land.

Rethinking the role of sharks in our ecosystem could provide a pivotal shift in how we predict and respond to severe weather, offering a unique intersection between marine biology and atmospheric science.

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