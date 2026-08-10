Canterbury Solar Farm Secures New Zealand’s First Fast-track Approval

A large solar farm planned near Lake Benmore in Canterbury has become the first solar development in New Zealand to secure approval through the Government's Fast-track process, adding another major renewable electricity project to the country's future generation pipeline.

Lodestone Energy Limited lodged its application for the Haldon Solar Farm in September 2025, with approval taking about eight months from the appointment of an independent expert panel. The development is the 29th project approved through the Fast-track process and the seventh renewable energy project to reach this stage, giving the Canterbury proposal a place among a growing group of large-scale electricity investments progressing through the system.

Solar Farm Could Power Around 45,000 Homes

Haldon Solar Farm will be developed near Lake Benmore, about 14 kilometres southeast of Twizel, where the project is expected to generate approximately 370 gigawatt-hours of renewable electricity every year. That level of production would be enough to supply the equivalent electricity needs of around 45,000 households.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop said reliable renewable electricity generation was important for supporting economic growth and strengthening resilience across New Zealand's regions, particularly as demand for electricity grows and businesses increasingly depend on a stable supply of power.

The project also represents a significant investment in Canterbury, with Regional Development Minister Shane Jones pointing to the economic opportunities associated with increased energy production, including supporting business expansion, attracting investment and creating employment and other opportunities within regional communities.

Renewable Projects Add More Than 770MW of Capacity

Seven renewable energy developments have now received approval through the Fast-track process, with four new generation projects among them: Waitaha Hydro, Southland Wind Farm, Mahinerangi Wind Farm and Haldon Solar Farm.

Together, the approved projects are expected to provide more than 770 megawatts of additional generation capacity, equivalent to more than 5 per cent of New Zealand's current generation capacity. The scale of the projects gives the country another source of future electricity supply as demand increases across households, businesses and industry.

Solar, wind and hydro developments can also broaden the mix of electricity generation available across different regions, reducing reliance on individual sources and strengthening the electricity system when conditions affect generation elsewhere.

Fast-track Process Targets New Energy Investment

Energy Minister Simeon Brown said the Government wants New Zealanders to have access to abundant, affordable and reliable electricity, with faster consenting for new generation projects forming part of its approach to encouraging investment in additional supply.

Large renewable developments can take years to move from initial planning to electricity generation, making consenting an important stage for companies considering substantial investments in new infrastructure. Haldon Solar's approval gives Lodestone Energy the regulatory pathway needed to move the Canterbury development closer to construction and eventual generation.

The Government sees projects such as Haldon Solar as part of a broader effort to strengthen energy security, increase electricity supply and build a more resilient power system capable of supporting future economic activity.