Rwanda Secures €65m for Volcanoes Climate Resilience Project

Rwanda has secured €65 million, approximately Frw 109.7 billion, from the European Investment Bank to strengthen communities facing floods, landslides and soil erosion while supporting biodiversity protection and sustainable livelihoods across the country's north-western region.

The financing agreement was signed by the Government of Rwanda, through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN), and the European Investment Bank for the Volcanoes Community Resilience Project (VCRP), a major programme bringing together climate protection, environmental restoration and practical investments designed to make vulnerable communities better prepared for extreme weather and changing environmental conditions.

More Than 2.3 Million People Expected to Benefit

The project will cover Gakenke, Burera, Musanze, Nyabihu, Rubavu, Rutsiro, Ngororero and Muhanga districts, reaching more than 2.3 million people living in communities where steep landscapes, heavy rainfall and environmental pressures can increase exposure to flooding, landslides and soil erosion.

Funding will support flood risk reduction infrastructure alongside restoration work across watersheds and damaged landscapes, giving communities stronger protection while improving the natural systems that help manage water and protect productive land. Biodiversity conservation will form another part of the programme, connecting environmental protection with the needs of people whose livelihoods depend on healthy landscapes and natural resources.

Restoring Landscapes While Supporting Local Livelihoods

VCRP will invest in landscape rehabilitation and watershed restoration as part of efforts to reduce environmental risks across the targeted districts, while sustainable livelihood opportunities will give local communities a direct economic connection to the wider resilience programme.

Protecting vegetation, restoring degraded areas and improving water management can reduce the damage caused by erosion and uncontrolled runoff, while healthier ecosystems can provide stronger natural protection when communities experience intense rainfall. The combination of physical infrastructure and nature-based work gives the project a broader role than responding to disasters after they happen, with investment directed towards reducing exposure to future risks.

Government Agencies Join Forces on Project Delivery

Rwanda's Ministry of Environment will coordinate the programme, working with the Rwanda Water Resources Board, Rwanda Meteorology Agency, Rwanda Environment Management Authority and Rwanda Development Board, bringing together agencies responsible for water, weather information, environmental management and economic development.

The €65 million financing agreement also adds another chapter to Rwanda's partnership with the European Investment Bank, which has supported investment linked to climate action, sustainable development and resilient infrastructure.

For communities across the eight districts, the project is expected to translate that financing into practical improvements ranging from stronger flood protection and restored watersheds to healthier landscapes and livelihood opportunities, while supporting Rwanda's wider plans for economic development that can withstand growing climate pressures.