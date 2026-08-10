Congress Standoff in Parliament: Opposition Demands Amit Shah's Statement Amidst Protest Clampdown

AICC General Secretary and Congress MP KC Venugopal reiterated the party's call for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to publicly address the police crackdown on July 20 protestors. This demand occurs amid a significant parliamentary standoff between the opposition and the government, leading to an adjournment till noon.

Outside Parliament, Venugopal stated emphatically that Congress would maintain its protest until Shah issues a statement in the House. 'Our position is unwavering. The Home Minister must speak on the violence against Delhi's students. Without this, we will obstruct proceedings,' said Venugopal.

Parliament experiences a stalemate as several key bills await discussion, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill and the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill. Nevertheless, the INDIA bloc remains steadfast. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Centre for dismissing discussion motions, attributing Shah's silence to an endorsement of violence. Meanwhile, Opposition MPs protested in Parliament, demanding accountability from Shah for Ayodhya Ram Temple donation allegations.