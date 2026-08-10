South Korea's Semiconductor Surge: Military Relocation Sparks Industrial Revolution
President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea advocates for relocating a military airbase in Gwangju by mid-2028 to expedite plans for a semiconductor manufacturing hub. This initiative, entailing over $576 billion, involves key tech players like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, aiming to transform the region's industrial landscape.
- Country:
- South Korea
In a strategic move to boost South Korea's tech industry, President Lee Jae Myung called on Monday for the relocation of a military airbase in Gwangju by 2028. This effort is part of an ambitious plan to fast-track the development of a semiconductor manufacturing hub in the area, a project valued at over $576 billion.
The proposed hub will involve global tech giants such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, whose expansion plans align with the government's vision to transform the country's southwest into a cutting-edge technology zone. By temporarily relocating the airbase, the land can be repurposed to host the burgeoning semiconductor cluster.
Selected for its strategic transport connections and pre-leveled land, the 8.3 million-square-metre site offers an ideal location for this industrial revolution. Speaking to company executives during a recent meeting, President Lee emphasized the importance of timely action to ensure the project proceeds without hindrance.
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