Iran Pushes Forward Strategic Plan for Hormuz Strait Security

Iran's National Security commission approved a plan to enhance Persian Gulf security. The strategic initiative, unanimously endorsed by lawmakers, aims to boost regional development. Negotiations with Oman focus on establishing a legal framework for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran demanding US compensation for past violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 11:51 IST
Iran Pushes Forward Strategic Plan for Hormuz Strait Security
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran's parliamentary commission for National Security and Foreign Policy passed a strategic plan aimed at bolstering both security and sustainable development in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, according to Press TV on Sunday.

Commission spokesman Hassan Qashqavi confirmed that lawmakers had reviewed the draft proposal alongside delegates from various government agencies, unanimously endorsing its general outline.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, addressing a press conference, revealed that negotiations with Oman are nearing a deal to manage maritime traffic through the Strait. However, he emphasized that reopening the strategic waterway depends on the US offering compensation for prior treaty breaches.

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