AI Optimism Boosts S&P 500 Forecasts Amid Rising Earnings

J.P. Morgan updated its year-end target for the S&P 500 index to 8,000 from an earlier prediction of 7,800. This revision comes on the back of strong corporate earnings and optimism regarding AI investments by major tech companies.

The increase in the target suggests a 3.1% potential upside, aligning with forecasts from seven other brokerages predicting the index will achieve this level by the end of 2026. According to J.P. Morgan, the conversion of backlogs into recognized revenue will sustain cloud growth and further justify rising AI capital expenditures.

Additionally, the firm adjusted its earnings-per-share forecasts for the S&P 500 to $365 for 2026 and $420 for 2027. As of the latest reports, 85.1% of the companies exceeded analyst expectations. Despite strong earnings, J.P. Morgan remains cautious due to higher interest rates and geopolitical tensions.