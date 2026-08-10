Tiruchirappalli Rallies for Kerala: Relief Drive Amidst Flood Crisis

In an admirable show of solidarity, volunteers and voluntary organizations in Tiruchirappalli have launched a relief drive to collect essential supplies for flood-stricken families in Kerala. The collaborative effort seeks to aid those severely affected by relentless monsoon rains that have resulted in widespread flooding and displacement across the state.

Targeting immediate necessities, the drive amassed a range of supplies such as biscuits, sanitary napkins, diapers, nightwear, children's clothing, non-perishable food items, and hygiene products. Significant quantities of staple groceries, including rice, pulses, and spices, were also bundled to support the flood victims.

Collection centers dotted across Tiruchirappalli, from Kauvery Hospital branches to Aswin Sweets outlets, became focal points for receiving donations. Under the coordination of social activist Manoj Dharmar, the drive successfully packed and transported nearly 10 tonnes of relief materials to Kerala, underscoring the unity and compassion of the region in times of crisis.