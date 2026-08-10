Indian Markets Witness Marginal Gains; Earnings, FII Inflows Boost Sentiment

Indian equity markets commenced the week largely unchanged, showing marginal gains amid a mildly bullish atmosphere. The slight uptick is attributed to better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, strong domestic demand, and consistent buying by foreign institutional investors. The BSE Sensex rose by 39.94 points, reaching 78,539.11, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 7.70 points to 24,578.35 during early trading.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, emphasized the positive market sentiment fueled by corporate earnings. "The underpinning of the market is mildly bullish, primarily driven by unexpectedly strong Q1 results. With the earnings season wrapping up, most firms have surpassed profit expectations," stated Vijayakumar.

Analysts anticipate that robust domestic demand will continue to bolster earnings growth in Q2, especially in sectors like banking, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and digital platforms. Despite challenges such as inconsistent monsoons, the outlook remains optimistic with improved monsoon conditions and ongoing foreign investment inflows adding to market resilience, according to Vijayakumar.

Asian markets mirrored this positive slant, as Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged by 2.03%, and Taiwan's weighted index rose by 1.87%. Meanwhile, U.S. markets also closed higher in the previous session. Shrikant Chouhan from Kotak Securities noted that the market's short-term outlook remains positive; however, a sustained uptrend necessitates crossing key resistance levels. On a technical note, a breakthrough above 24,800/79,400 is needed for further upward movement, whereas a drop below immediate support levels could trigger increased selling.