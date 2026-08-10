Ukraine's Drone Strike Intensifies Oil Refinery Tensions

A Ukrainian drone attack has targeted both industrial and civilian sites in the city of Nizhnekamsk, located in Russia's Tatarstan region, resulting in at least 12 casualties, according to state media on Monday.

The attack hit a major oil refinery, the TANECO refinery operated by Tatneft, among other sites. In response, Rustam Minnikhanov, the regional head, announced a period of mourning.

Unverified videos on social media appear to show smoke rising from the refinery, while the ongoing campaign by Ukraine has reportedly caused significant fuel shortages in parts of Russia.