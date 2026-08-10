ED Launches Probe into JPSC Exam Irregularities Under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) concerning alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC). According to agency officials, the inquiry seeks to uncover any financial misconduct linked to these examination irregularities.

This probe aims to trace funds allegedly tied to exam-related activities, involving scrutiny of financial records, bank transactions, and related documents, to identify those who may have benefited from such irregularities. The registration of the ED case marks the beginning of a financial investigation amidst ongoing controversies surrounding JPSC examinations.

The development occurs after the resignation of three JPSC members: Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda, and Jamal Ahmed, amid student protests. The protesting students demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, although the Jharkhand government has already agreed to cancel the JPSC Preliminary Test.

Despite assurances from Chief Minister Hemant Soren for a transparent resolution, students continue their demands for a CBI investigation. Meanwhile, the ED's actions coincide with a CID investigation into alleged discrepancies in JPSC recruitment, with particular focus on the role of TSR Data Processing Private Limited, a company previously blacklisted.