YSR Congress Party Intensifies Protests for CBI Investigation

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has intensified its protest campaign across Andhra Pradesh, calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process. The party's national spokesperson, Karthik Yellapragada, has also demanded the resignation of State Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Yellapragada criticized the government's approach, alleging that, instead of addressing the concerns raised by DSC aspirants, it has resorted to deploying police forces to suppress peaceful demonstrations. He highlighted instances of YSRCP leaders and supporters being detained and barred from participating in the protests, questioning the government's motives in stifling democratic rights.

The spokesperson condemned what he termed as 'police high-handedness,' asserting YSRCP's resolution to continue supporting DSC aspirants. Emphasizing the importance of a transparent CBI inquiry, Yellapragada affirmed that YSRCP's fight for justice and accountability would persist indefinitely until the demands are fulfilled.