European Markets Steady Amid Hormuz Uncertainty and Economic Data Watch

European shares remained stable despite geopolitical tensions affecting the Strait of Hormuz. Investors are eyeing key economic data with the STOXX 600 steady at 660.12 points. Meanwhile, the energy and technology sectors are showing gains, while media stocks are down, as various economic reports are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 13:00 IST
European Markets Steady Amid Hormuz Uncertainty and Economic Data Watch
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European shares showed little change on Monday, maintaining stability amid ongoing uncertainties concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is keeping oil prices elevated. Investors are looking ahead to significant economic data scheduled for later this week, which could offer further direction for the markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index held firm at 660.12 points as of 0715 GMT, having seen a 1.7% increase the previous week, bolstered by expectations for lower U.S. interest rates following weak jobs data and robust corporate earnings in both Europe and the U.S.

Energy and technology stocks led gains, with the energy sector up 0.5% and Brent crude futures rising 0.6%. Conversely, media stocks saw a decline of 0.7%. As the earnings season nears its close, STOXX 600 earnings are expected to rise significantly, driven by strong corporate performances.

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