Box Office Triumph: 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero' Wins Hearts and Rupees

The film 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero,' starring Himansh Kohli and Sonnalli Seygall, directed by Kamal Chandra, garnered ₹2.80 crore during its opening weekend. Its inspiring narrative and dynamic cast have left a strong impression on audiences, resonating with its theme of resilience and transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-08-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 12:53 IST
Box Office Triumph: 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero' Wins Hearts and Rupees
Aryabhatt Ka Zero' Emerges Strong at Box Office With Rs. 2.80 Cr Weekend! Proves content always leads the path. Image Credit: ANI

In a promising performance, 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero' has made a strong impact at the box office in its opening weekend. Directed by Kamal Chandra, the film collected ₹2.80 crore over the first three days, beginning with ₹55 lakh on Friday, escalating to ₹90 lakh on Saturday, and peaking at ₹1.35 crore on Sunday.

The film's positive weekend trajectory reflects an encouraging response from audiences, suggesting its compelling narrative has resonated well. 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero' offers a unique blend of inspiration and entertainment, highlighting themes of resilience and transformation. It draws on life's challenges to celebrate growth, strength, and success, rendering the film both enriching and entertaining.

The film's success is further buoyed by a talented ensemble cast. Himansh Kohli delivers a heartfelt and engaging performance, with Sonnalli Seygall providing warmth and authenticity to her role. Supported by notable names such as Shilpa Shinde and Ravi Kishan, among others, the film's production features contributions from producers Birender Bhagat and Sanjay Nagpal, under the banners of NewTech Media Entertainment and Radhika G Films.

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