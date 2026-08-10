Box Office Triumph: 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero' Wins Hearts and Rupees

In a promising performance, 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero' has made a strong impact at the box office in its opening weekend. Directed by Kamal Chandra, the film collected ₹2.80 crore over the first three days, beginning with ₹55 lakh on Friday, escalating to ₹90 lakh on Saturday, and peaking at ₹1.35 crore on Sunday.

The film's positive weekend trajectory reflects an encouraging response from audiences, suggesting its compelling narrative has resonated well. 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero' offers a unique blend of inspiration and entertainment, highlighting themes of resilience and transformation. It draws on life's challenges to celebrate growth, strength, and success, rendering the film both enriching and entertaining.

The film's success is further buoyed by a talented ensemble cast. Himansh Kohli delivers a heartfelt and engaging performance, with Sonnalli Seygall providing warmth and authenticity to her role. Supported by notable names such as Shilpa Shinde and Ravi Kishan, among others, the film's production features contributions from producers Birender Bhagat and Sanjay Nagpal, under the banners of NewTech Media Entertainment and Radhika G Films.