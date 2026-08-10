Big Savings Ahead: Ai+ Smartphones' Independence Day Freedom Sale

Embrace India's Independence Day with Ai+ Smartphones' major discounts during the Flipkart Freedom Sale from August 8-15. Explore a diverse line-up from affordable Pulse 2 4G to the flagship Nova 2 Ultra 5G, offering innovations in fashion-forward tech, exceptional photography, and long-lasting battery life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 12:56 IST
Big Savings Ahead: Ai+ Smartphones' Independence Day Freedom Sale
Ai+ Smartphones Independence Day Sale is now LIVE on Flipkart. Image Credit: ANI

As the nation gears up to celebrate Independence Day, Ai+ Smartphones is presenting an enticing array of discounts with its Freedom Sale. Running from August 8th to 15th, this sale on Flipkart will feature some of the year's steepest price cuts.

Highlighting an impressive lineup, the sale includes devices like the Nova 2 Neo 5G, ideal for those entering the 5G realm, the performance-driven Nova 2 Pro 5G, and the feature-rich Nova 2 Ultra 5G. Each product showcases Ai+ Smartphones' commitment to fashionable design and superior camera capabilities.

Committed to delivering quality products at accessible prices, Ai+ Smartphones harnesses the power of India's first sovereign OS, NxtQuantum. This reflects their broader mission of creating a privacy-first digital experience rooted in Indian innovation.

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