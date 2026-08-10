India Rattles as US Senate Passes High-Tariff Bill over Russian Oil Imports

CPI(M) MP V Sivadasan raises alarm as Senator Graham's bipartisan bill authorizing up to 100% tariffs on India for Russian oil imports passes. The move could disrupt India's energy supplies and escalate costs nationwide, raising inflation and impacting export-driven industries and household budgets, Sivadasan warns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 11:13 IST
India Rattles as US Senate Passes High-Tariff Bill over Russian Oil Imports
CPI(M) MP V Sivadasan (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) MP V Sivadasan submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 on Monday, highlighting a pressing need to discuss the serious implications of the newly passed legislation by the US Senate. This bill authorizes tariffs up to 100% on India due to its Russian oil imports. Sivadasan asserted that this measure appears to be a tactic to intimidate India, and it should not be tolerated.

India currently relies heavily on Russian crude oil, comprising over 40% to 50% of its total oil supply. A reduction in these imports could lead to significant disruptions in trade and energy supplies, especially considering existing transportation challenges through the Strait of Hormuz, Sivadasan pointed out. The MP emphasized that these changes could have a cascading effect on the general populace, leading to rising retail inflation and elevated living expenses.

Sivadasan warned that the hike in import costs would impact local petrol and diesel prices, driving up logistical expenses across the nation. This would ultimately lead to higher prices for essential goods, including groceries and everyday consumer items. Export-reliant sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing might face declining sales, potentially resulting in job losses and financial strain on household budgets.

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