Geopolitical Shifts Trigger Decline in German Commercial Real Estate Prices

Commercial real estate prices in Germany saw a decline in the second quarter, halting a recent recovery amid inflation and rising interest rates. The drop contrasts with an increase in residential property prices. Geopolitical tensions and financial conditions are impacting the commercial market significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 12:00 IST
Geopolitical Shifts Trigger Decline in German Commercial Real Estate Prices
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  • Country:
  • Germany

Commercial real estate prices in Germany experienced a downturn in the second quarter, interrupting a tentative recovery, as reported by the VDP banking association on Monday. The dip comes amid escalating inflation and interest rates.

Despite five consecutive quarters of price gains that marginally offset years of significant declines caused by the war in Ukraine, the market is again facing challenges. New geopolitical tensions in Iran and the Middle East have further complicated the market with inflation concerns and elevated interest rates.

According to VDP data, office and retail property prices dropped 1% from the previous year, reversing a 0.5% gain in the first quarter. Conversely, residential property prices continued to climb, albeit at a slower rate, marking a 1.9% increase. CEO Jens Tolckmitt noted that commercial markets remain highly susceptible to global tensions and financial uncertainties.

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