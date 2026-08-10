Geopolitical Shifts Trigger Decline in German Commercial Real Estate Prices

Commercial real estate prices in Germany experienced a downturn in the second quarter, interrupting a tentative recovery, as reported by the VDP banking association on Monday. The dip comes amid escalating inflation and interest rates.

Despite five consecutive quarters of price gains that marginally offset years of significant declines caused by the war in Ukraine, the market is again facing challenges. New geopolitical tensions in Iran and the Middle East have further complicated the market with inflation concerns and elevated interest rates.

According to VDP data, office and retail property prices dropped 1% from the previous year, reversing a 0.5% gain in the first quarter. Conversely, residential property prices continued to climb, albeit at a slower rate, marking a 1.9% increase. CEO Jens Tolckmitt noted that commercial markets remain highly susceptible to global tensions and financial uncertainties.