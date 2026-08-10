Russian Central Bank's Call for Support Amid Ukrainian Warehouse Attacks

The Russian central bank urges creditors to assist businesses impacted by Ukrainian strikes on logistics centers and warehouses. Businesses can apply to restructure loans, as at least 20 warehouses of e-commerce retailer Wildberries have been targeted by Ukraine since July 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 14:03 IST
Russian Central Bank's Call for Support Amid Ukrainian Warehouse Attacks
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  • Russia

The Russian central bank has issued advice to creditors encouraging them to support businesses impacted by Ukrainian attacks on logistics centers and warehouses. This guidance was disseminated through a letter from the bank released on Monday.

In light of these developments, the central bank has stated that affected businesses should be eligible to apply for loan restructuring. This move aims to alleviate the financial burdens imposed by such attacks.

The situation has significantly affected the Russian e-commerce sector, with 20 warehouses belonging to retailer Wildberries having been attacked by Ukraine since July 18. The central bank's initiative reflects its commitment to stabilizing the economy amid continued disruptions.

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