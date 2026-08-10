Gujarat's Tiranga Yatra: Inspiring a Nation First Spirit

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched the Tiranga Yatra in Gandhinagar, urging citizens to transform the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' into a nationwide movement. Celebrating national unity, the event featured cultural programmes, with a call for a 'Nation First' commitment to propel India to new heights by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 13:59 IST
Gujarat's Tiranga Yatra: Inspiring a Nation First Spirit
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/GujaratCMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the grand Tiranga Yatra in Gandhinagar, calling for the transformation of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a 'Har Dil Tiranga' national movement. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Tiranga Yatra is hosted across the country from August 9 to 17, urging citizens to contribute their indomitable spirit towards national development.

The event witnessed a significant turnout with participants carrying the Tricolour in a 2.4-kilometre march from G-6 Circle to Akshardham Temple. Organized by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and district administration, the Yatra featured cultural vibrancy, highlighted by performances from the Police Band, Nashik Dhol, and a captivating 'Daredevils Show' by the Police Department.

In the presence of prominent figures including State BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma and Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja, CM Patel emphasized the campaign's role in celebrating India's hard-earned freedom and preserving the legacy of freedom fighters. He articulated that the Tiranga Yatra symbolizes national unity, and urged citizens to support Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat.' Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel echoed these sentiments, describing the National Flag as a beacon of pride and calling for a strong reaffirmation of the 'Nation First' resolve.

TRENDING

1
ICC Faces Backlash for Last-Minute World Cup Format Change

ICC Faces Backlash for Last-Minute World Cup Format Change

International
2
Weatherald Gears Up for Memorable Home Test in Darwin

Weatherald Gears Up for Memorable Home Test in Darwin

Global
3
Wall Street's Tepid Opening Amid Global Uncertainty

Wall Street's Tepid Opening Amid Global Uncertainty

United States
4
A7A5: Russia's Dominance in Non-Dollar Stablecoin Market

A7A5: Russia's Dominance in Non-Dollar Stablecoin Market

Russia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026