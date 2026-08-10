Gujarat's Tiranga Yatra: Inspiring a Nation First Spirit

On Monday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the grand Tiranga Yatra in Gandhinagar, calling for the transformation of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a 'Har Dil Tiranga' national movement. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Tiranga Yatra is hosted across the country from August 9 to 17, urging citizens to contribute their indomitable spirit towards national development.

The event witnessed a significant turnout with participants carrying the Tricolour in a 2.4-kilometre march from G-6 Circle to Akshardham Temple. Organized by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and district administration, the Yatra featured cultural vibrancy, highlighted by performances from the Police Band, Nashik Dhol, and a captivating 'Daredevils Show' by the Police Department.

In the presence of prominent figures including State BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma and Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja, CM Patel emphasized the campaign's role in celebrating India's hard-earned freedom and preserving the legacy of freedom fighters. He articulated that the Tiranga Yatra symbolizes national unity, and urged citizens to support Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat.' Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel echoed these sentiments, describing the National Flag as a beacon of pride and calling for a strong reaffirmation of the 'Nation First' resolve.